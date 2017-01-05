Shows
LIVE from CES in Las Vegas
January 5, 2017
‘One Day at a Time’ gives reboots a good name
Janet Jackson welcomes a son
Kim Kardashian returns to social media with sentimental family video
‘The Bachelor’ premiere: From camels to shark costumes, here are the top moments
Mark Hamill remembers Carrie Fisher as treasured friend in moving tribute
Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy in first celebrity feud of 2017
Britney Spears rings in 2017 with Sam Asghari: Five things to know about her new beau
Billie Lourd breaks her silence with touching tribute to mother and grandmother
Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on ‘M*A*S*H,’ dies
Allan Williams, The Beatles’ first manager, dies
What’s streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime in January
Here are 2016’s top 10 celeb stories
‘Ransom,’ ‘The Mick’ ring in TV’s new year on ho-hum note
No, 2016 wasn’t the worst year for celebrity deaths — and we’ll prove it
